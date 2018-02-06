Are you ready for another dump of snow?

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for much of southern Alberta — from the Canada-U.S. border to the area just north of Red Deer.

According to the weather alert, southern Alberta is expected to get a prolonged period of snowfall, which should start to move in Wednesday and continue until Friday.

Between 25 and 35 centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

"The heaviest snow will begin late overnight Wednesday into Thursday. However, there is still uncertainty where the heaviest amounts will fall," Environment Canada said in a release.

Snowfall warnings are currently in effect for the western Alberta areas of Hinton-Grand Cache, Nordegg, Rocky Mountain House-Caroline and Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swann Hills.

In Calgary, the snow route parking ban that went into effect Monday will be lifted Wednesday at 7 a.m., but the city says Calgarians should be prepared as another parking ban could be issued with the coming snowfall.