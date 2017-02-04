A "potentially crippling" snowstorm is expected to hit southwestern Alberta over the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for several areas in and around Cardston County, the M.D. of Willow Creek, the M.D. of Pincher Creek, the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass, Waterton Lakes National Park and the Piikani and Blood reserves.

"A moist flow of Pacific air aloft and a dome of cold air over the region will combine to produce an extended period of heavy snowfall over parts of southwestern Alberta," said Environment Canada.

The snowfall is expected to taper off by Monday afternoon, but an estimated 50 cm of snow is expected. Snow in some areas could be as high as one metre.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected and travel is not recommended.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for Okotoks and surrounding areas with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected over the weekend.

For more information, visit Environment Canada's website.