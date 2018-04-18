Vulcan County declares state of emergency due to overland flooding

Vulcan County is the latest southern Alberta community to declare a local state of emergency due of overland flooding.

Melting snow caused by rising spring temperatures is flooding roads and threatening properties across the southern part of the province.

States of local emergency are currently in effect for the Siksika First Nation, Forty Mile County and the Municipal District of Taber.

Vulcan County council said in a release it believes there is an imminent hazard to land, property and infrastructure.

Nels Petersen, the chief administrative officer for the county, said while only two or three homes are affected, the state of emergency applies to the entire area.

"We had already been experiencing overland flooding in the southern portion of Vulcan County, however, with the expected rise in temperatures, we're expecting that to spread throughout the region," he said.

Flooding closes roads

Petersen said none of the snowpack in the northern part of the county has started to melt yet and, with Environment Canada predicting double digit temperatures in the later half of the week, the quick increase in temperatures will see "substantial water flows" affect the rest of the region.

Several roads in the county have been closed in the areas of Carmangay, Shouldice, Queenstown, north of Lomond Highway and west of McGregor Lake, Badger Lake and Travers,

Vulcan County is asking residents to "exercise discretion" and not make the overland flooding worse by pumping or excavating unnecessarily.

Residents are asked to report affected roads without barricades or signage to Vulcan County Public Works at 403-485-6090.