2 charged for property crime spree across southern Alberta
Two men are facing a long list of charges relating to property crimes around southern Alberta.
Charges relate to break-ins, stolen vehicles, arson and dangerous driving
An investigation was launched following reports of break-ins, thefts from vehicles, thefts of vehicles, arsons and other mischief in Lethbridge, Taber, Fort Macleod, Stavely, Claresholm, Nanton and High River between January and March of 2017.
Businesses and residences were targeted and police were able to collect DNA evidence at some of the crime scenes.
Kevin Allen Laffin, 33, of Lethbridge, and Joshua Alexander Drake, 28, of Fort Macleod, were arrested.
Laffin is charged with:
- Three counts of break and enter.
- Seven counts of theft under $5,000.
- Eighteen counts of mischief under $5,000.
- Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.
- Five counts of theft of a vehicle.
- Mischief – interfere with property.
- Resisting a peace officer.
- Fail to stop or remain at the scene of an accident.
- Arson to property.
- Break and enter to steal a firearm.
- Possession of identity documents.
Drake is charged with:
- Seven counts of theft of a vehicle.
- Three counts of break and enter.
- Four counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
- Ten counts of theft under $5,000.
- Twenty-two counts of mischief under $5,000.
- Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.
- Two counts of possession of identity documents.
- Two counts of flight from a peace officer.
- Two counts of dangerous driving.
- Mischief – interfere with property.
- Obstruct a peace officer.
- Assault peace officer with a weapon.
- Arson to property.
- Break and enter to steal a firearm.
- Possession/use of a stolen credit card.