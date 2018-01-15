Skip to Main Content
2 charged for property crime spree across southern Alberta

Notifications

2 charged for property crime spree across southern Alberta

Two men are facing a long list of charges relating to property crimes around southern Alberta.

Charges relate to break-ins, stolen vehicles, arson and dangerous driving

CBC News ·
Two men are facing charges relating to several property crimes across southern Alberta between January and March 2017. (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC)

Two men are facing a long list of charges relating to property crimes around southern Alberta.

An investigation was launched following reports of break-ins, thefts from vehicles, thefts of vehicles, arsons and other mischief in Lethbridge, Taber, Fort Macleod, Stavely, Claresholm, Nanton and High River between January and March of 2017.

Businesses and residences were targeted and police were able to collect DNA evidence at some of the crime scenes.

Kevin Allen Laffin, 33, of Lethbridge, and Joshua Alexander Drake, 28, of Fort Macleod, were arrested. 

Laffin is charged with:

  • Three counts of break and enter.
  • Seven counts of theft under $5,000.
  • Eighteen counts of mischief under $5,000.
  • Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.
  • Five counts of theft of a vehicle.
  • Mischief – interfere with property.
  • Resisting a peace officer.
  • Fail to stop or remain at the scene of an accident.
  • Arson to property.
  • Break and enter to steal a firearm.
  • Possession of identity documents.

Drake is charged with:

  • Seven counts of theft of a vehicle.
  • Three counts of break and enter.
  • Four counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
  • Ten counts of theft under $5,000.
  • Twenty-two counts of mischief under $5,000.
  • Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.
  • Two counts of possession of identity documents.
  • Two counts of flight from a peace officer.
  • Two counts of dangerous driving.
  • Mischief – interfere with property.
  • Obstruct a peace officer.
  • Assault peace officer with a weapon.
  • Arson to property.
  • Break and enter to steal a firearm.
  • Possession/use of a stolen credit card.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us