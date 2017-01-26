Security footage from a Hanna break-in on Jan. 18 showing a person in dark clothing and black and red gloves. (RCMP)

A knife stolen during a break-in in Youngstown on Jan. 19. (CBC)

Police are searching for two people after a number of semi-automatic rifles and other weapons were stolen during two separate break-ins in southern Alberta.

The first incident happened in Hanna on Jan. 18, sometime between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Stolen from the building were seven semi-automatic rifles, a shotgun, a gun cabinet, assorted ammunition and liquor, say RCMP in a press release.

Security camera images showed two people – believed to be a man and a woman – driving an older model Dodge Ram truck with a box cover. The pair wore dark clothing and "very distinct black and red gloves."

The next afternoon, more weapons were stolen from a home near Youngstown, about 55 kilometres from Hanna.

Among the items stolen were four guns, bullets, and a suitcase full of handmade Damascus knives.

The vehicle seen leaving the area was described as a newer model, black Dodge Ram truck, with a slip tank in the back.

RCMP have not said whether the two incidents were connected.

