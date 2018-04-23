Skip to Main Content
Police release video of armed men storming southeast Calgary store

Calgary police are asking for the public's help in identifying two of three suspects in an armed robbery that took place in early 2017.

Police released these images in 2017 in hopes of tracking down the perpetrators of an armed robbery in southeast Calgary. (Calgary Police Service )

Calgary police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects in an armed robbery in the city's southeast last year. 

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2017, at Hemisphere, a shop located at 5315 17th Ave. S.E.

Police released video footage of the incident in hopes of garnering leads. 

The video shows three men wearing masks walking into the store and one of them putting a gun to the manager's head. That man demanded keys to the safe, according to police. 

The two other men went into a back room, grabbed a clerk and forced him to provide the keys, said police in a news release.

After the men stole an "undisclosed amount of money", they ripped phone cords out of the wall and damaged the store's phones. 

They then forced the two employees into the back room, stole items from the store and fled in what police believe was a black, four-door car. 

Suspect descriptions

Police say they identified one suspect following a public plea for information. That man was brought in for questioning and released. 

The other two suspects have not been identified, but police released descriptions on Monday. 

The first is described as a black man, tall, with a slim build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a grey hoodie, brown belt, dark jeans and white runners. He had a red scarf over his face. 

A second suspect is described as a medium-built man who was wearing a white baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, blue sweatshirt, black gloves, black track pants and black dress shoes. He was wearing a bandana over his face. 

