One of three victims shot Saturday night at an outdoor basketball court in southeast Calgary has died, police say.

Around 9 p.m., two masked men opened fire at the court next to the Ernie Starr Arena in the 1300 block of 44 St. S.E. in what police are calling a targeted attack.

Three victims were rushed to the nearby Peter Lougheed Centre, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

The other two victims' injuries are not life threatening.

Police say there were around 20 other people at the basketball courts at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.