Parks Canada officials have recovered the bodies of two American snowshoers who were caught in an avalanche north of Lake Louise in Alberta nearly a week ago.

The pair from Boston were believed to have been caught in a slide on the slopes of Mount Hector last Saturday or Sunday, but they were only reported missing on Tuesday after failing to check out of their accommodations.

High avalanche risk in the area prevented crews from reaching the area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

This annotated image shows where the two snowshoers' bodies were found, buried by the snow. (Parks Canada)

After conducting avalanche control, visitor safety specialists with Parks Canada were able to locate and recover both bodies Friday morning.

The Icefields Parkway remains closed and isn't expected to reopen until Sunday.