One man is in critical, life-threatening condition after his snowplow rolled over on Highway 797 Sunday morning.

EMS from Calgary and Strathmore responded to the call around 7:50 a.m. and found the man trapped inside the vehicle, which had rolled into the ditch two kilometres south of Highway 1.

Fire crews arrived and removed the man from the vehicle. Due to the weather, air ambulance was unable to transport the injured driver, who is in his 50s.

The man was taken to Foothills Hospital. It's not known what led to the rollover and RCMP are investigating.