A snowmobile stolen from a Chestermere man's driveway has been found abandoned in Calgary as police continue to investigate a string of such thefts over the holidays.

Micky Multani woke up on Dec. 27 to find that his snowmobile had been taken from the back of his pickup truck, which was parked in his front driveway.

Multani's surveillance camera recorded the theft.

A white pickup truck carrying a trailer pulled up and manoeuvred behind Multani's truck. Two darkly-dressed people — possibly a man a woman — then moved the snowmobile onto the trailer and drove away.

"It's pretty ballsy right? Five in the morning, you know, people are getting up. Sometimes I get up to take the dogs out," he said.

The sled was found abandoned in Calgary on Friday, RCMP said.

These types of vehicles are a common target for thieves. Last week, Okotoks RCMP recovered a snowmobile that was stolen from Carseland and a couple of off-road vehicles that were taken from Chestermere.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jim Ross said owners can do a few things to deter thieves.

"Keep them out of sight, if possible. Lock them to their vehicle," he said. "When they're not in use make sure there's no keys around."

Micky Multani says he still thinks his Chestermere neighbourhood is great, despite the theft of his snowmobile from his driveway. (CBC)

Multani said he'll make changes at his house.

"I guess I'll have to do something. I'll look at a better alarm system or something," he said.

Multani said RCMP told him they get one or two calls per day about property thefts in the area, but it's the first he's experienced.

"Nothing like this [has] happened. Kids play on the streets here. Everyone knows each other. Pretty awesome neighbourhood. We have block parties," he said.