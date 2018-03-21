Alberta RCMP made an arrest Wednesday after a police chase straight out of an '80s Canadian action flick involving snowmobiles, a helicopter and police dogs.

Mounties headed to a rural home near Vulcan, Alta., at around 5 a.m. Wednesday after a homeowner reported a snowmobile had been stolen.

The snowmobile was spotted being towed on a trailer behind a truck headed for Highway 529. The truck was pulled over and the driver arrested shortly after 6 a.m.

But the suspect fought back and took off in the truck, nearly running down the arresting officer, police said in a release.

RCMP from Vulcan, High River and Okotoks detachments followed the truck, until it got caught in a snow-covered field.

But the chase was far from over.

Suspect, dog take off on stolen snowmobile

The driver hopped out of the truck, grabbed the stolen snowmobile and rode off on it — accompanied by his chocolate lab.

Turner Valley RCMP were deployed on snowmobiles to follow the suspect.

But the treacherous terrain foiled the pursuit again.

Calgary police sent out a HAWCS helicopter to assist, and spotted the snowmobile stuck in a stand of trees, about six kilometres away from the abandoned truck and trailer.

RCMP police dog services tracked down the suspect. They found he was suffering minor injuries after colliding with a tree while on the snowmobile. He was taken into hospital, and remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.

His pet was unhurt. Police returned it to one of the suspect's family members.

The abandoned truck and trailer were also found to be stolen: the truck was stolen from Okotoks, the trailer from Taber and the licence plate from Creston, B.C.

Police said the 34-year-old faces 18 charges from the incident but cannot be named as the charges have not yet been sworn.

The charges include assault of a police officer, flight from police and dangerous driving.