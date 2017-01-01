Southwestern Alberta is under an ongoing snowfall warning, with up to 15 additional centimetres expected to fall in some areas on an already thick layer of snow.

Environment Canada warnings are in place for the areas around Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, the Crowsnest Pass, Waterton Lakes National Park, Kananaskis-Canmore, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

The weather system bringing the snow is expected to taper off by Sunday evening.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," said Environment Canada in its warning. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Calgary is not under a warning at this time, although snow continues to fall, with almost three centimetres coming down overnight and a further two centimetres expected during the day.

The temperature in the city will plunge to –18 C tonight, with the wind chill making it feel like –25 C.