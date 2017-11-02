Calgary is in the middle of a swath of southwestern Alberta that's in the path of a slow-moving winter weather system expected to drop 15 to 25 centimetres of snow in the city and up to 40 centimetres along the foothills by the weekend.

"Snow will intensify this afternoon and tonight and continue into Friday before gradually tapering off," Environment Canada said Thursday on its weather alerts website.

Wednesday night saw just 2.2 centimetres accumulate, but the agency says there could be heavy snowfall on Thursday, with five to 10 centimetres falling, and flurries continuing on Friday and Saturday.

Winter's arrival contributed to 51 collisions on city streets from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, 11 of them involving injuries, Calgary police say.

Environment Canada says as much as 40 cm of snow could fall along portions of Alberta's foothills by Saturday. (Environment Canada)

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada said.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for:

Calgary.

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre.

Cardston, Fort Macleod and Magrath.

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park.

Hinton and Grand Cache.

Kananaskis and Canmore.

Nordegg.

Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

​Environment Canada said it's keeping an eye on the approaching storm and may adjust its forecasts.

"Snowfall warnings may need to be expanded east later this week as the system develops," the agency said.