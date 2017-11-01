Snowfall warnings have been issued across a band of the Rockies and foothills in southwestern Alberta, with 25 to 40 centimetres expected to fall in some areas.

"A slow moving upper low over southern British Columbia will bring a prolonged snowfall event to the foothills and southwestern Alberta beginning Wednesday evening," Environment Canada said in a release.

"Heavy snow will persist through Thursday, into Friday before gradually tapering off Saturday morning."

The affected area stretches from Grand Cache in the north to Water Lakes National Park in the south and includes Canmore, Kananaskis and the Crowsnest Pass.

A snowfall warning was issued at 4:24 a.m. on Wednesday morning for the band indicated in red. (Environment Canada)

"Portions of the Kananaskis and Crowsnest Pass regions have already seen 10 centimetres of snow overnight Tuesday," Environment Canada said.

"These areas are expected to see an improvement in conditions Wednesday during the day with heavy snow set to begin again Wednesday evening."

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, snow was falling in Calgary but the city was not under a snowfall warning, which is issued when "significant snowfall is expected."

But Environment Canada said it's keeping an eye on the approaching storm and may adjust its forecasts.

"Snowfall warnings may need to be expanded east later this week as the system develops," the agency said.