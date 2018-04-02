Snowfall warnings remain in southern Alberta after extra cold Easter weekend

Areas in southern Alberta could see up to 20 cm of snow by Monday afternoon as snowfall warnings linger in the western corner of the province.

"A Pacific weather system tracking through southern Alberta will bring a total of 10 to 20 cm of snow by the time the system exits the province this afternoon," said Environment Canada on its website.

"The largest amounts of snow will likely be found over higher terrain near the mountains and decrease to the east."

Snowfall warnings have been issued for:

The areas in red are currently under snowfall warnings, and could see up to 20 cm in higher elevations. (Environment Canada)

Snowplows are heavily active in the southern part of the province this morning, where a snowfall warning is still in place. Keep a safe distance & drive to the road conditions. View their locations at <a href="https://t.co/jiHQ8Mi8u5">https://t.co/jiHQ8Mi8u5</a> (8:04am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/lQyztwRSqN">pic.twitter.com/lQyztwRSqN</a> —@511Alberta

Calgary's forecast

There is also a 60 per cent chance of snow in Calgary for Monday morning.

The city experienced a snowy February and March, with more than 80 centimetres of snow. Average snowfall for those months combined is usually around 37 centimetres.

Environment Canada meteorologist David Phillips told CBC it's been the third snowiest February and March in 120 years.

While March is typically the snowiest month of the year, the snow has stuck around this year thanks to fewer chinooks and lower-than average-temperatures — especially over the Easter long weekend.

Daytime highs are expected to remain well below seasonal — which is typically around 8 C — until at least Thursday before warming up for the weekend.