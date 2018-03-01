Winter is definitely not over for Alberta.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings were issued for much of the province by Environment Canada on Thursday.

Calgary is expected to see between 10 and 20 centimetres of the white stuff by Sunday.

The agency said the snow would be brought in by a low-pressure system off the Pacific on Thursday morning, before it sweeps across the province.

Winter storm warnings reached as far north as Grande Prairie and Barrhead; east to Red Deer, Lloydminster, and Medicine Hat; south to Brooks and Okotoks; and snowfall warnings to the west for Rocky Mountain House, Kananaskis, and Crowsnest Pass.

A winter storm warning was also issued for Edmonton, which is expected to see 15 to 25 centimetres, as well as strong easterly winds that will reduce visibility on the highways.

Environment Canada warned that the rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult, and cautioned drivers to reduce speed and watch for tail lights ahead if visibility is low.