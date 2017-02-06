Commuters can expect a slow and slippery drive on Monday morning as a snowfall warning continues for Calgary along with much of southern Alberta.

Environment Canada says Calgary is expected to remain in the grips of the winter storm, with another five to 10 cm of snow possible before it tapers off in the evening, and a high temperature of just –19, or –30 with the wind chill.

The snow-clogged roads are leading to a spike in collisions. Between 4 p.m. Sunday and 3:45 a.m. Monday, there were 57 non-injury crashes and eight involving injury, police say.

Deerfoot Trail was snarled for much of Sunday as police dealt with multiple collisions.

The city announced a snow route parking ban will start on Monday at 6 p.m. That means vehicles cannot be parked on streets marked with a snow route sign for 72 hours.

Highway travel outside Calgary is also treacherous.

Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass is closed in both directions from Coleman to the B.C. border because of the weather.

Commercial trucks are being parked at a roadside pullout in Frank.

Alberta Roads describes the conditions in the Crowsnest Pass area as hazardous — there's blowing snow and poor visibility. Travel is not advised.

The municipality of Crowsnest Pass says on Twitter that it has opened a warming centre at the Elk's Hall in Blairmore for travellers who are stranded.

In B.C., traffic is being stopped at Sparwood until the highway reopens. But Alberta Roads said there is no estimated time for that to happen.

The areas in the southern section of the province under a snowfall warning include: