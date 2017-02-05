Calgary and large parts of Southern Alberta are under a snowfall warning, with up to 25 additional centimetres expected to fall by Tuesday.

In the areas around Cardston and Pincher Creek, up to one metre could come down with a winter storm warning in effect.

Calgary, which was exempt from earlier weather warnings, is already blanketed in snow and the roads are treacherous.

Deerfoot Trail was snarled on Sunday morning as police dealt with multiple collisions. The city announced a parking ban on marked snow routes will start on Monday at 6 p.m.

Southern Alberta is blanketed in snowfall and winter storm warnings. (Environment Canada/screenshot)

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," said Environment Canada in its alert.

The areas affected are: