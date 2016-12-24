For those who haven't looked outside, there's a bunch of snow on the ground, and according to Environment Canada there's going to be more.

The agency has issued a snowfall warning for Calgary and area, with 5 to 10 centimetres expected today on top of the 15 centimetres that has already come down.

The warning covers the city, north to the area around Rocky Mountain House, east towards the areas of Drumheller and Brooks, west towards Cochrane and south as far as Claresholm and Vulcan.

"In addition brisk easterly winds will generate local blowing snow over open areas and along major highways," according to Environment Canada.

The weather system is expected to weaken later in the afternoon on Saturday, with conditions improving.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," warns Environment Canada. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."