Skip to Main Content
Snowfall warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Kananaskis

Notifications

New

Snowfall warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Kananaskis

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Banff, Canmore and surrounding areas on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada expects 10 to 15 centimetres to fall in mountain areas

CBC News ·
A view of the Trans-Canada Highway, east of the Dead Man's Flats overpass near Canmore, on Wednesday afternoon. (Alberta Transportation)

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Banff, Canmore and surrounding areas on Wednesday afternoon.

"An area of snow is moving through the Lake Louise and Kananaskis regions," the agency said in a release.

"Higher elevations have the potential to see accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres before snow tapers off this evening."

The warning included a cautionary note to drivers that visibility may be "suddenly reduced" during periods of heavy snow.

The snowfall warnings are in effect for the following, specific areas:

  • Banff National Park near Banff
  • Banff National Park near Lake Louise
  • Banff National Park near Saskatchewan River Crossing
  • Clearwater County near Siffleur Wilderness Area
  • Kananaskis Improvement District near Highwood House
  • Kananaskis Improvement District near Kananaskis Village
  • M.D. of Bighorn near Canmore, Exshaw and Ghost Lake
  • M.D. of Bighorn near Ghost River Wilderness

Environment Canada says it issues snowfall warnings "when significant snowfall is expected."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular now in news

  1. After warm welcome for Trudeau, Trump hints at bilateral trade deal with Canada

  2. Man and woman charged in slaying of 4 people in Calgary but investigation is 'full steam ahead'

  3. Liberal government tells CRA to back off plan to tax employee discounts

  4. Did Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie seal Harvey Weinstein's fate?

  5. Opinion

    This should not be a news flash — Canada's biggest cities are now out of reach for millions: Neil Macdonald

Discover more from CBC

Listen

What infidelity can teach us about ourselves & relationships

Radio The Current
CBC NEWS

After warm welcome for Trudeau, Trump hints at bilateral trade deal with Canada

News
Video

Eminem rips Trump with explosive new freestyle rap

Music
Listen

Your dreams are disappearing in a cloud of pot smoke, and it's a problem

Radio Quirks & Quarks
Trent McCleary

The shot that almost killed me: former NHLer was near death after taking puck to the throat

Sports
Cup Champs

Penguins' visit to White House had different feel

Sports
COMEDY

Instead of breaking up, my boyfriend & I made a list of 450,000 celebrities we're allowed to sleep with

Comedy
World Cup Qualifying

Panama's phantom goal that never crossed the line sparks review talk

Sports