Snowfall warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Kananaskis

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Banff, Canmore and surrounding areas on Wednesday afternoon.

"An area of snow is moving through the Lake Louise and Kananaskis regions," the agency said in a release.

"Higher elevations have the potential to see accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres before snow tapers off this evening."

The warning included a cautionary note to drivers that visibility may be "suddenly reduced" during periods of heavy snow.

The snowfall warnings are in effect for the following, specific areas:

Banff National Park near Banff

Banff National Park near Lake Louise

Banff National Park near Saskatchewan River Crossing

Clearwater County near Siffleur Wilderness Area

Kananaskis Improvement District near Highwood House

Kananaskis Improvement District near Kananaskis Village

M.D. of Bighorn near Canmore, Exshaw and Ghost Lake

M.D. of Bighorn near Ghost River Wilderness

Environment Canada says it issues snowfall warnings "when significant snowfall is expected."