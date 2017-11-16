Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for communities in southwestern Alberta on Thursday and a freezing rain warning for communities in the southeast.

"Heavy snow is falling near the B.C. border," the federal weather agency said in a statement issued at 4:27 a.m.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The warning applies to Crowsnest Pass, the M.D. of Pincher Creek, the M.D. of Ranchland, Piikan First Nation, Blood Tribe First Nation and Waterton Lakes National Park.

About 10 to 20 centimetres is expected to fall in some areas, with snow tapering off in the afternoon.

The snowfall warning applies to the area in red in the southwest while the freezing rain warning was issued for the areas in red in southeastern Albertan. (Environment Canada)

Meanwhile, a different kind of precipitation struck southeastern Alberta Thursday morning.

"An area of freezing rain has developed over the Brooks region and will track to the northeast," Environment Canada said.

"In the Medicine Hat region temperatures are above zero with the exception of northern sections. Freezing rain is expected north of the City of Medicine Hat."

Extra caution was advised for all types of travel, as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy.

The freezing is expected to end later Thursday morning.