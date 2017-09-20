Parts of southwestern Alberta can expect some snow falling overnight and into Thursday; the fluffy white stuff daring to make its appearance in Calgary before the calendar even flips to autumn.

Environment Canada issued the snowfall warnings on Wednesday afternoon, saying 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in some parts of the province, with a few areas getting closer to 20 centimetres.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for:

Banff National Park

Jasper National Park

Hinton - Grande Cache

Rocky Mountain House - Caroline

Nordegg - Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

"A low pressure system has formed over central Alberta and is expected to bring heavy precipitation through Thursday. Areas to the west of the low will receive significant amounts of precipitation," according to Environment Canada.

The snow is expected to "taper off" by Friday morning.

In Calgary, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries Wednesday night with periods of snow beginning by Thursday morning.

Calls for snow continue in the city through Thursday afternoon, about 2 to 4 cm expected.

The bus loads of people thinking about venturing out to see the larches this weekend, might want to bundle up.

​Calgary's neighbour to the north has already seen the white stuff this week, met with much grumbling on social media.

Ski resorts giddy to see the flakes

Ski resorts near Banff, Alta., Jasper, Alta. and Golden, B.C. have all posted on social media trying to get skiiers excited as the snow is already starting to stick in the mountains.

The #snow keeps coming!! 20 CM today and it's still dumping!

Have you got your Escape Card yet? #explorealberta #MyJasper #IamaSnowSeeker pic.twitter.com/kQaOiv4FRl — @MarmotBasin

