A section of sidewalk in Inglewood that's still covered in snow several days after Calgary was hit by a snowstorm has one area resident irked.

John Landry says many people are having a tough time getting through the slushy snow and ice on the sidewalk at the corner of Ninth Avenue and 13th Street S.E. — the site of an undeveloped lot.

"I prefer that the city wouldn't have to step in. Obviously at this time of year when there is a lot of snow on the ground their resources are tight," he said.

"Sure, they could come in, they could take care of it and bill the company. But the company is a pretty big part of our neighbourhood and I think they should be taking care of this."

Deep slush covers a sidewalk on Ninth Avenue S.E. in front of an undeveloped lot. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

City bylaw inspector Sue Wall says her department has received about 650 complaints about snow and ice on the sidewalks since Dec. 5.

Complaints about snow and ice can be made by calling the city's 311 line.

"The officer will actually send it to the city contractor, who will come out and do the work that's required. The property owner will then be invoiced for the cost of that work," she said.

Property owners who are unable to clear their sidewalks can look for help from a snow angel on the city's website.

Calgary's snow and ice bylaw requires that snow and ice be completely removed from city pathways and sidewalks no later than 24 hours after snow stops falling.