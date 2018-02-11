The Calgary Parking Authority says 1,311 tickets were handed out between 10 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday to vehicles parked on snow routes.

The parking ban, which was called for Saturday morning, could last for 72 hours — which would be 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

But, Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart tweeted that it could be lifted as early as Monday by 6 p.m., depending on snow plows' progress.

Colley-Urquhart also reiterated the need for people to move their cars while the snow route ban is in place.

"This creates safety issues in the community and is upsetting residents when they can't get their street plowed. I'm taking steps to have council consider addressing this issue," she wrote.

Tickets for violating the snow route ban are $40 if paid within 10 days, $50 if paid within 30 days and $75 if paid after that.

During the last snow route ban, over 2,200 tickets were issued between Monday and Tuesday.

This week's heavy snowfall also caused snow detours to some transit routes.

Calgary Transit announced Sunday morning that Route 20 to Carewest Glenmore Park, an outpatient facility for senior patients at the Rockyview Hospital, would be temporarily closed due to snow blocking the access road.