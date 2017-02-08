The city is clearing its snow route parking ban 12 hours early.

The parking ban will be officially lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday, meaning motorists can once again park along routes marked with snow-route parking ban signs.

The ban was put in place at 6 p.m. Monday for the first time in three years following a dump of snow over the weekend.

City officials said 2,595 tickets — of $75 each — were handed out by 4 p.m. Wednesday to motorists who failed to move their vehicles. Eleven vehicles were also towed.

Parking officials will continue to enforce the ban until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Roads manager Bill Biensch said crews were able to get clearing done early so the snow route parking ban will be lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"Over the last few days we've been dealing with 24.6 centimetres of snow," said Bill Biensch, manager of roads maintenance. "I think we did really well, we've had a lot of snow, it fell over a number of days, but we continued to clear streets."

Windrows — the piles of snow built up along the sides of roads — will be left in place, said Biensch.

The temperature is forecast to rise above 0 C by Friday.