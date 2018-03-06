The latest snow route parking ban declared by the City of Calgary has been lifted.

The Calgary Parking Authority says it issued 1,750 tickets over the course of the ban, which began on Sunday.

The ban was lifted Tuesday at 1 p.m.

This was the third time in recent weeks the city has ordered a parking ban due to heavy snowfall. The most recent storm dumped as much as 25 centimetres of snow in some parts of the city.

Data shows this winter has been particularly white, with accumulated snowfall well above average.

Calgary has already had more than twice the normal number of days with 10 or more centimetres on the ground. There have been 41 so far since the start of November, while the normal tally for a full year is 16.3 days.

There is, however, relief on the horizon. Temperatures in the low teens are forecast for the weekend.