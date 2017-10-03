What a difference a day makes. It's a common expression, but when it comes to Alberta's weather it's extremely true.

One day after the first big snowfall of the season in many parts of Alberta, the sun has turned most of the leftover crusty ice into puddles.

Here's what it looks like in Calgary.

The roughly 20 centimetres of snowfall that fell in southwest Alberta also helped with more than just cooling things down.

Parks Canada officials say there are no longer concerns that the Kenow fire, which has been burning since the beginning of September, will spread any further.

Kenow fire under control

The fire has now been classified as under control, even though it was deemed as "being held" since Sept. 19 — one day before the public was allowed back into the national park along Alberta's border to the U.S.

"Parks Canada will continue to monitor the situation, and identify and extinguish hot spots as needed," said the latest wildfire update on Tuesday. "Smoke may still be visible for several weeks and hot spots could continue to smoulder throughout the winter."

The fire brought widespread devastation to Waterton Lakes National Park.

​Some areas of the park are still closed to the public to assess safety hazards. See all of the closures here.

"The high intensity of the fire resulted in a large number of danger trees, rock falls, deep and hot ash pits and other hazards that continue to pose a safety risk throughout the park," said Parks Canada in a statement.

"At this time, camping is not permitted anywhere in Waterton Lakes National Park and all areas west of Upper Waterton Lake remain closed for the safety of the public."

Many of the fire bans across the province have also been lifted, including one in Lethbridge County that has been in place since July 10.

Snow absent from forecast

As for whether Alberta will see more of the white stuff soon, it's up in the air (as always). But there is currently no snow in the forecast for major centres like Calgary.

It will actually get quite nice in the city gearing up to the weekend, but temperatures are expected to fluctuate.