Residents of a downtown apartment building got a big fright when they went into their kitchen and discovered a metre-long snake on top of the stove.

Acting Battalion Chief Wayne Bonderud says fire crews were called to the residence near Macleod Trail and 10th Avenue S.E. about 8 a.m.

"The crews took every precaution to make sure that … they weren't going to get bit," he said. "But they took it to the vet clinic and as far as I know it wasn't a poisonous snake."

Bonderud said he doesn't know what kind of snake it is.

It was taken to the Western Veterinary centre in southwest Calgary.

If its owner doesn't collect the snake from the clinic, it will be given to the Calgary Humane Society.