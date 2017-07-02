Smith Hart, the eldest child of professional wrestling legend Stu Hart, has died.

He was 68.

Hart's death was announced Sunday by the WWE, as well as by family and friends on social media.

He had been diagnosed with prostate cancer several months ago, which later spread to his hip and femur, and in December 2016 doctors diagnosed him with Stage-4 cancer.

The eldest of Stu and Helen Hart's 12 children, Smith began competing in his father's Stampede Wrestling organization in 1973 before moving on to work for promotions in Japan, England, Germany and the Netherlands.

Hart's younger brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, was also diagnosed with prostate cancer but underwent successful treatment.

My uncle Smith Hart will be forever in our hearts as unique, genuine and as real as they come.… https://t.co/IXNlETujNJ — @NatbyNature

My sincere condolences to the Hart Family on their loss.



RIP Smitty 🙏 https://t.co/L8RWsrdvmv — @JRsBBQ