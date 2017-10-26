Two people were killed Thursday morning when a small plane went down near the Springbank Airport, just west of Calgary.

Paramedics were called to the site of the crash shortly before 10 a.m. MT, and two adults were found dead in the wreckage, EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said.

Brideaux said the plane went down in a field just to the southwest of the airport, on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Springbank Airport, indicated by the red marker, is located about 12 kilometres west of Calgary's western periphery. (Google Maps)

Fire crews from rural areas west of Calgary also responded to control a fire that broke out after the crash, Brideaux said.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said police are investigating.

Brideaux said it's not yet known who owned the plane.

The Springbank Airport is commonly used by smaller airlines, private aviators and for flight training.

Calgary's Mount Royal University operates an aviation program there, but told CBC News the crash did not involve any of its aircraft, students or employees.

Earlier this year, two flight instructors from the university were killed when their small plane went down about 60 kilometres northwest of the Springbank Airport.

Former Alberta premier Jim Prentice was also en route to the Springbank Airport from Kelowna, B.C., when his plane went down in October 2016, killing all four people on board.