Full Sled Island 2018 music lineup announced

We finally know the entire music lineup for this year's Sled Island festival.

More than 250 acts will descend on Calgary between June 20 and 24 for the sprawling, multi-venue event including The Flaming Lips, Deerhoof, Dirty Projectors, John Maus, Thundercat and Shabazz Palaces.

New acts announced on Tuesday include Common Holly, Eyeballs and Petra Glynt.

Beyond music, the festival also features art, comedy, film, special events and conference talks.

The film lineup has been released, with visual art information to come on April 24 and this year's comedy lineup on April 26.

The festival, which started in 2007, takes place in over 30 venues across the city, from live music venues like The Palomino, to churches, theatres, galleries, the outdoor block party in Inglewood and the iconic downtown Legion.

The full lineups can be found here.