A successful pilot project making snow at a public golf course in northwest Calgary is expanding this year to include another course, in the city's southwest.

The city allowed the Foothills Nordic Ski Club to make snow, run lights and manage the parking lot at the Confederation Golf Course in northwest Calgary last year.

This year, the Calgary Ski Club has been given the go-ahead to make snow at the Shaganappi Golf Course in the city's southwest.

Michelle Deacon, president of the Foothills Ski Club, says she's pleased the city is allowing another group to take over the Shaganappi Golf Course to provide even more cross-country skiing opportunities for Calgarians.

"I think that's where the community benefit of both of these golf course projects are demonstrated, right? Because it does provide access to inner-city skiing for all Calgarians and there is no cost to that as well. It's free."

The volunteer-run club stepped forward after Calgary Olympic Park reduced its cross-country ski trail network last year to make way for its tube park.

Deacon says her group hopes to appeal to the generosity of Calgarians to either donate time or money to keep these ski trails at Confederation operating again this year.

Greg Steinraths, manager of golf course operations for the city, says he's not sure if the program will expand beyond the two courses.

"We have an opportunity to utilize our golf courses as multi-use, year-round sites, so the more we can get Calgarians … more active, more often, that is just an awesome opportunity," he said.