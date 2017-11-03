Winter's premature arrival just means slow commutes and shovelling snow for many Calgarians, but for skiers and boarders it's an early start to the best season of the year.

Mount Norquay opened on Friday and Nakiska will follow suit on Saturday with a "preview" weekend.

Christopher Nicholson, president and CEO of the Canada West Ski Area Association, confirmed Norquay is the first ski resort in the country to begin operations for the 2017-18 season.

The resort in Banff National Park says it made the decision to open early after getting 27 centimetres of snowfall by Wednesday morning.

The resort will run the Cascade chairlift from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next to open will be the Nakiska Ski Area, which is holding a preview weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The resort is in Kananaskis Country, where 25 to 40 centimetres has already fallen and another 10 to 15 centimetres is expected overnight Friday, says Environment Canada.

Runs open for the preview include Upper Mapmaker, Middle Mapmaker, Amphitheatre, Middle Mountain Area, Olympic Easy Way and Middle Glades.

"Never before have we opened the Glades, the upper Glades, this early," said Matt Mosteller, senior vice-president for Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which operates Nakiska.

"The difference this year is just this incredible amount of natural snow — unheard of," he told the Calgary Eyeopener.

Sunshine Village and Lake Louise both anticipate opening Nov. 10.