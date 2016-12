Police are investigating after a vandal defaced a Sikh gurdwara in Calgary.

The graffiti, which includes swastikas and profanity, was discovered Thursday morning at the Sikh Society of Calgary on 81st Street S.W.

Police, who don't have a clear description of the culprit due to poor surveillance video, say depending on the motive, charges could potentially be property damage, mischief or inciting hatred.