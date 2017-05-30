RCMP are on the hunt for three suspects after the occupants of a pickup truck were chased, rammed and shot at after getting lost northeast of Airdrie, Alta.

On Sunday night between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., RCMP say two men in an older model white GMC pickup truck got lost while driving in a rural area near Beiseker and Acme.

A red Chevrolet truck chased the white truck from the area through rural roads and attempted to force the truck off the road multiple times by ramming the vehicle.

Shots fired, man hit

Police say near the end of the chase, the occupants in the red truck fired guns at the white truck. A man in the white truck suffered serious injuries when he was struck by the bullet.

The chase ended as the vehicles approached Airdrie, RCMP say.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify the truck, the suspects and two potential witnesses.

The truck is described as a red 2007-2013 Chevrolet pickup. It would have noticeable front-end damage from trying to ram the other truck off the road.

The suspects are described as three men in their 20s.

Police are also looking for two men in a blue F-150 pickup truck who may have witnessed a portion of the incident near the Tschetter Hutterite colony east of Beiseker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 403-420-4966 or Crime Stoppers.