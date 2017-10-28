A shooting at a southeast Calgary bar sent one woman to hospital on Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. at the Blue Diamond Bar and Restaurant on 17th Avenue S.E.

"It is believed a male patron exited the bar and discharged a firearm aimed at the bar," reads a news release from the police. "A female patron was transported to hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries."

Police said they are reviewing video footage from the area and speaking to witnesses.

At least seven bullet holes could be seen in the large front windows of the bar.

The shooting is not believed to be related to a homicide that took place later in the morning, police said in the release.