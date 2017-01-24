A man who was dropped off at a Calgary urgent care clinic late Monday night with a gunshot wound has died and homicide detectives are investigating, police say.

Staff at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre called police around 9 p.m. after a man in his 20s was left at the emergency room.

The man was rushed to the Foothills hospital, where he later died.

It's believed the man who dropped off the victim then fled in a white Pontiac G5, police said in a release.

Officers later found a car matching that description on 17th Avenue S.W. A man was taken into custody and later released.

"It is not yet known what, if any, involvement he may have had in the incident," police said.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.