Calgary police are investigating a possible shooting after a man was reportedly dropped off at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre with what's believed to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Details are scarce at this time.

EMS said they transported a man, believed to be in his 20s, from Sheldon Chumir to the Foothills Hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries just after 9 p.m.

Police had cordoned off an area near the entrance to Sheldon Chumir where a blood-covered cloth was visible lying on the ground.