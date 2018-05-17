1 dead after police open fire in southeast Calgary

One person is dead and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries after what Calgary police say was an officer-involved shooting in the southeast community of Penbrooke.

Police said they were responding to reports of a break-in at a home on the 100 block of Penbrooke Close S.E. shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The canine unit that responded was told two people — who weren't known to the homeowners — were barricaded in the home's basement, acting deputy chief Ryan Ayliffe told media Thursday afternoon.

Tactical unit heard signs of distress

The tactical unit was brought in to assist, but as they were setting up they heard signs of distress coming from inside, and they breached the room.

"One tactical unit member deployed an Arwen less-lethal launcher, striking a man," Ayliffe said.

An Arwen is a Canadian-manufactured projectile weapon that fires plastic bullets, designed for use in riot-control situations.

"Just after the confrontation with the man, circumstances occurred which required police to engage with the woman," said Ayliffe.

Woman shot, killed

An officer shot the woman, who was declared dead at the scene.

The man, who had been shot with the Arwen, was found to have been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical life-threatening condition, said EMS, and a knife was recovered at the scene.

Ayliffe said both tactical unit officers were constables. One has been with the force for seven years, the other 12 years.

"I just heard a bunch of commotion so I looked outside," said neighbour Kristin Davis.

"The dogs went in, the tactical team came. I heard a bunch of commotion, heard them say 'shots fired.' The ambulance came shortly thereafter and they were told to go to the back."

The shooting took place somewhere in the 100-block of Penbrooke Close S.E. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Davis said she just moved to the neighbourhood last week, but she's not concerned by the incident.

"I feel OK, I believe it's a one-time occurrence. The neighbours seem nice, it feels safe," she said.

No officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.