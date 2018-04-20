Calgary man charged in 3 shooting deaths that police blame on organized crime

A Calgary man has been arrested for three killings that police believe are tied to organized crime.

Jimmy Truong, 26, was arrested on April 19 following a joint investigation involving Calgary and Edmonton police.

The arrest comes almost two years after Cuc Lung and Quang Tran were gunned down in a car outside their home on Redstone Manor N.E. in Calgary in September 2016.

Police say Lung's five-year-old son was inside the vehicle but not injured.

Tran died at the scene and Lung died after being taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The following month, on Oct. 17, 2016, Phu Phan was shot and killed outside his home in the Edmonton community of Rapperswill.

"It is believed the two shooting incidents were targeted attacks carried out by an organized crime group," said Calgary police in a news release.

Truong faces three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths.

Police say two other men, whose identities were not released, remain "of interest" to investigators.