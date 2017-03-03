Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in the northeast community of Redstone.
People inside the home in the 100 block of Redstone Avenue N.E. called police at 3:40 a.m. Friday morning.
Officers found shell casings outside the residence, police say.
No one was injured and there are no suspects in custody.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'This is our decision alone': MRU grounds Tecnam planes as crash investigation continues
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Man charged after 3 semi-trucks, 5 trailers stolen