Police are looking for the public's help in solving two fatal shootings in Calgary last year and one in Edmonton that they believe are connected.

Cuc Lung, 34, and Quang Tran, 38, were shot as they sat in a car at a house in Redstone in northeast Calgary on Sept. 20, 2016.

Lung's five-year-old son was in the car at the time of the shooting. He was not injured.

Tran died at the scene and Lung was taken to hospital where she later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cuc Lung, 34, and Quang Tran, 38, were fatally shot as they sat in a car in Redstone in northeast Calgary in September 2016. (Bryan Labby/CBC)

A few weeks later, on Oct. 7, 2016, Phu Phan, 30, was shot to death in the driveway of his home in Rapperswill in northwest Edmonton as he sat in his pickup truck.

Investigators think the two shootings are connected, but do not know what motivated them.

"By the nature of the shootings, it is believed they were targeted attacks and there is no ongoing danger to the general public," said Insp. Paul Wozney of the Calgary Police Service's major crimes section.

Police said at the time the shootings were not random and that Lung had a lengthy history of being associated with multiple criminal networks in Calgary.

Police are looking for three people they believe have information about the shootings.

"The persons of interest in the photographs that we provided, I would describe them as being fluid. So they could be anywhere in either Edmonton or Calgary," Wozney said.

The pictures were taken in Edmonton around the time of Phan's killing.

Anyone who has information about the shooting deaths or the three men in the photos is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.