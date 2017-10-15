Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge that sent two people to hospital in serious condition.

Police said a man and a woman were shot around 4 a.m. on the 300-block of Falconridge Cres.

EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said it's not believed their injuries are life-threatening. The male victim was in his early 20s and it's believed the woman was in her late teens.

Staff Sgt. Asif Rashid said the general investigation section of the police service is investigating.

"Preliminary indications are at this time suggest this was a targeted, not a random, attack," he said. "However, that cannot be confirmed until the investigation comes to a culmination."

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Neighbours concerned

William Steele, who lives nearby, said the shooting "scared the heck" out of him.

"I really hope the people are alright that were shot," he said.

"My chin is still on the ground going holy smackers, this close. You always expect it in the bad parts of town, not expecting yours to be one of them."

Brett Doore was also concerned about the incident.

"Last night I heard what sounds like gunshots, what I thought were firecrackers. I didn't wake up to any concern thinking it was people getting shot in front of my house. That' the last thing I thought and it's pretty scary, we've got a lot of kids here," he said.

"I'm fearful for the kids now to even play in front."

Second shooting this weekend

This is the second shooting in Calgary this weekend. On Saturday morning, a man in his 40s was fatally shot on the 4600-block of Bowness Road N.W.

Rashid said the two incidents are not believed to be connected.

"What I'd like to stress is that while both investigations are simultaneously occurring, there's nothing to indicate that there's a nexus between the two," he said.