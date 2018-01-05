Calgary police have confirmed that a body found in the city's northeast on Thursday was missing woman Shianne Kim Thom.

The 21-year-old hadn't been seen since she left her Silver Springs home on Dec. 18 and police said she had a condition that required medication.

Her body was found partially covered by snow in the 1200 block of Maitland Drive N.E. around 11:30 a.m.

Friends describe Thom as outgoing.

"She was always down to bake food for other people and invite us over to her house and ask how we were doing," said Sofia Zaballa.

"She was just such a kind person who genuinely cared how your life was going and you don't find a lot of people like that. If she found out you were sad or upset she would be the first to call you up."

An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 8 and an update on the cause of death will be provided at that time.