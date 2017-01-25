Police are searching for witnesses in connection to the shooting death of a Calgary man who was dropped off outside an urgent care clinic on Monday night.

Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, was dropped off outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre around 9 p.m. on Monday. After he was dropped off, a man fled the area in a white Pontiac G5. Baatarsuren succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Later in the evening, police located the Pontiac during a traffic stop. A man was taken into custody and later released.

Now, police are looking for anyone who may have noticed the vehicle on Monday in the area of the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred in a parking lot in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.