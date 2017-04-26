Shaw television stations in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver will be shut down this summer, affecting about 70 jobs, as the company redirects funds to Global News instead.

Corus Entertainment and Shaw Communications announced the move Wednesday, saying it would reduce "duplication of coverage."

Corus acquired Shaw's media arm, which includes Global, in a $2.65-billion deal last year.

The Shaw TV stations will go off the air as of Aug. 15, the company said.

Then, beginning Sept. 1, 2017, Global News will get a boost of about $10 million a year, aimed at bolstering local coverage of municipal governments, community news and university-level sports.

In a release, Shaw said the move comes in response to "the evolving news consumption habits of viewers in these major metropolitan areas."

Regulatory changes approved last year by the CRTC give television providers like Shaw "the flexibility to transfer funds to over-the-air television stations to support production of local news," the release added.

The company said Shaw TV stations will continue in: