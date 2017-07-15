Some residents living along a major road in the northwest say they are fed up with increasing truck traffic.

John Stambene and Deb Doherty live beside Shaganappi Trail, north of Stoney Trail N.W., and say the road has become a veritable freeway for gravel trucks over the past couple of years.

"This is, this is what we have to put up with and it's worse in the morning," Stambene told CBC News, his voice drowned out by passing trucks.

They say trucks whiz up and down their street every day, usually starting about five in the morning, with heavy traffic between the communities of Sherwood, Symons Valley and Kincora.

"It's speed, it's unsafe, the noise is unbelievable, you can't crack a window," she said. "It's 30 degrees and you can't open your window because of the noise level."

Deb Doherty, who lives near Shaganapppi Trail N.W., is upset at the level of truck traffic passing through the area. (Kate Adach/CBC)

Area councillor Joe Magliocca says relief could come as soon as next month, when a new $10 million interchange opens at Stoney Trail and Sarcee Trail.

"We're going to be encouraging the drivers … we're opening up this new road, let's start using it," he said.

"Before they didn't want to take Sarcee [Trail] because there was a 90 degree turn to go eastbound. Now we did a cloverleaf so they can stay in the right-hand lane and either go eastbound or westbound. That's going to relieve a ton of trucks from Shaganappi."

Magliocca said he has meetings planned with members of the trucking association and will express residents' concerns.

Doherty and Stambene say they hope the new road makes things a little quieter, but say they'd also like to see a traffic light or speed camera installed to slow down all vehicles.