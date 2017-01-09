The University of Calgary is asking for feedback on its draft policy on sexual violence.

Dru Marshall, the provost and vice-president academic at the U of C, said sexual violence is a top issue on campuses across the continent and the university wants to ensure those who experience sexual violence or sexual harassment have clear answers on what they can do and what supports are available to them.

"One of the things, for example, is that when we talk to our students, is that they understand exactly what and how they can report... that they get support immediately, and that we also have support for those who have been accused of sexual violence," said Marshall.

Campus-wide clarity

The policy outlines options for reporting sexual assault and violence, from contacting a support advocate to making a formal report against a student or staff member, and formal procedures for investigations and punishments — including expulsion.

Marshall said the university wants to ensure there is a campus-wide policy in place so that everyone understands what to do in the event of sexual violence or harassment.

"It describes the rules and responsibilities of leaders who have received those reports on our campus and what they should do, so that we're much more consistent in dealing with each of these issues on our campus," she said.

The policy applies to incidents that take place on campus and, depending on the circumstances like a sports team competing out of town, off campus as well.

Public reporting

Marshall said part of the policy as it's currently written involves reporting back to the community.

"It's our intention that we will report publicly on this policy on an annual basis, so that individuals will understand the extent of issues on our campus and we'll report the kinds of things we're doing to prevent them," she said.

Based on the experience of other institutions, Marshall anticipates the policies and the clarity they provide will lead to an increase in reports of sexual violence and harassment.

The draft framework is open to feedback from the university community until Feb. 8.