In the grips of the all-consuming grief and trauma only known to parents who have lost a child, Sarah had to fight through the haze of suffering to make sure her baby's nurses knew she did not want any unknown men in the hospital room.

It was 2014 and Sarah — whose child would die shortly after the request was made — was sedated and worried she would be sexually assaulted while she slept. She'd had to make the same request of nurses years before when her first child was born.

Sarah was worried because it had happened before.

Sarah's identity is protected by a publication ban because she was the victim of sexual assault five years ago as she slept at a friends house on New Year's Eve 2011.

'I was forced to remember'

Finally, this year Shaun Anthony Dixon was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for assaulting Sarah.

"You were present during the most joyful time at the birth of my first daughter, and during my most painful experience at the hospital losing a child," Sarah told her attacker in a victim impact statement.

"I didn't want you there for either occasion, but I was forced to remember."

The case took nearly five years to make it through the court system. Five years of agony and anxiety that would build around each court appearance; 36 in total.

"This has been four-and-a-half years," Sarah told CBC News in an interview. "Since that time I've moved, I bought a different house, I've had two children, I've lost one child. It's been insane."

Attacked while sleeping

It was New Year's Eve 2011, when Sarah attended a small party for eight at a close friend's home.

The three girls at the party were the first to call it a night and crawled into a bed in a spare room upstairs, while the boys continued the party downstairs.

In the early morning hours, Sarah awoke to Shaun Anthony Dixon sexually assaulting her.

She tried to push him off of her several times before she was successful. Sarah's girlfriends woke up and got some of the male party guests to help get Dixon out of the house.

The friends who witnessed the end of the assault were instrumental in securing a conviction.

Sexual assault is a crime that often comes down to he said/she said evidence. It is notoriously difficult to prosecute and severely underreported.

Out of every 1000 sexual assaults, only 33 are reported, 12 result charges and 3 end with convictions, according to a 2012 study done by University of Ottawa criminology professor Holly Johnson.

Trauma every New Year's Eve

Not only is New Year's Eve an obvious, notable annual event, but Sarah's partner's birthday is Jan. 1. So every year, the trauma of her assault hits her hard on the anniversary.

"January first has now been clouded over by the remembrance of your actions that caused my family trauma instead of focusing solely on a new year and celebrating another birthday," wrote Sarah in her victim impact statement.

"You shouldn't be a part of those celebrations, but you are, because of your actions."

Even though Dixon was convicted and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, Sarah isn't sure she would come forward to police if she had to do it all again.

"Why would you waste that much time and emotion and energy when you could be focusing on strictly healing," she said.

But it was Sarah's victim impact statement that she felt gave her back some of the power Dixon had taken away.

Sarah decided to go public with her story because wants other sexual assault victims to know how powerful an experience it was to have the opportunity to write about the effects of Dixon's actions and read it aloud for the the judge and her assaulter to hear.

"It is empowering ... and that alone is worth me trying."