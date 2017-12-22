A Calgary music teacher facing dozens of sexual assault-related charges involving 22 underage girls will spend the holidays behind bars.

Christian Sarile, 27, made a brief court appearance on 49 charges including sexual assault, luring and child pornography-related offences.

Appearing via the CCTV screen, Sarile appeared in a blue Calgary Remand Centre-issued jumpsuit as defence lawyer Clarke Ries requested an eight-week adjournment.

Prosecutor Martha O'Connor asked provincial court Judge Karim Jivraj impose a publication ban on the names of all complainants.

Sarile was first charged in connection with three complainants who came forward to police in May but was granted bail.

He was rearrested earlier this month, accused of victimizing another girl.

On Thursday, Calgary police announced Sarile was charged with offences involving 18 new complainants.

As a music teacher, Sarile instructed children ages nine to 14. He supervised students on several overnight trips.

CBC News is not reporting the name of the school where Sarile taught in order to protect the identities of the complainants.

Sarile is accused of using social media apps — including Ask.fm, Snapchat and Instagram — while posing as a teenage boy to communicate with his alleged victims, police said on Thursday.

The case will be back before a judge on Feb. 16, 2018. It's unclear whether Sarile's lawyer will seek bail.